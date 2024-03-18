Flower dresses did not bloom at the 96th Academy Awards but the clever folks at Scotts Flowers NYC paired the stars’ non-floral dresses with bouquets inspired by the fashions.

Oscars 2024! Why So Few Flower Dresses?

By Jill Brooke

Along with Women’s Wear Daily and others, Flower Power Daily declared that the Academy Awards in 2023 was a blooming year of flower-inspired dresses. Nicole Kidman, Halle Berry, Iris Apatow, and Yara Shahidi among many others, wore floral-inspired dresses.

Not for 2024! Flowers did not bloom at the 96th Academy Awards and were grounded it seemed. Not sure why this occurred, but what a shame. Zendaya and Anette Benning wore Armani fashions that had a floral theme – though Zendaya’s was of a palm tree on “rose” silk, but aside from these examples, there was a drought of floral dresses.

Though Mary Steenburgen wore a floral jacket she wore when she won Best Supporting Actress in 1981 when she won for “Melvin and Howard.”

I still swoon over some of these dresses from previous Oscar years. Especially these Oscar de la Renta from years past on Jessica Chastain that was breath-taking in its garden appeal.

However, the clever folks at Scotts Flowers NYC created something very smart. They paired the stars’ non-floral dresses with bouquets inspired by the fashions. So for 2024, this is what we will share. Hope we will see more floral fashions in the coming years. (2020 was one of my favorites).

And to be fair, at the after parties, stars went floral as seen in this montage from Oscar de la Renta. After all, Oscar is all about flowers, and Nicky Hilton, Chrissy Teigen and Pamela Anderson wore the company’s fashions for the after-parties.

But the actual Oscars didn’t have any floral dresses that were particularly memorable. Ah well.

Here’s to spring and more floral fashions blooming.

Jill Brooke is a former CNN correspondent, Post columnist and editor-in-chief of Avenue and Travel Savvy magazine. She is an author and the editorial director of FPD and a contributor to Florists Review magazine. She also won the 2023 AIFD (American Institute of Floral Design.) Merit Award for showing how flowers impact history, news and culture

