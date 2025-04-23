In Costa Rica, you’ll find the nursery Plantas de mi Tierra, where Felipe Vega and his dedicated team cultivate Lilygrass.

Felipe Vega, Plantas de mi Tierra:

Costa Rica: “Our Lilygrass is grown with care, and it shows in every leaf”

In the Poás region of Costa Rica, you’ll find the nursery Plantas de mi Tierra, where Felipe Vega and his dedicated team cultivate a remarkable foliage variety: Lilygrass, or Liriope. This grass, prized for its beauty, is a favorite in floral arrangements around the globe. For the past year, it has been an integral part of Adomex’s OrcaGreen collection.

Thanks to the mild climate and fertile soil, the foliage in Costa Rica reaches lengths of up to 80 centimeters. The bright green leaves are long, narrow, and slightly curved. In the summer and fall, the plant has purple flowers. In Adomex’s assortment, two types of Lilygrass are included: the dark green Liriope muscari and the variegated Liriope variegata.

Family Business with a mission

Felipe Vega, founder of the nursery, grew up among the coffee plants. His love for plants began when he first visited a Liriope nursery as a young boy. “That caught my attention,” he says. The interest eventually led to starting his own business. “Starting out was a real challenge. I had to learn a lot to become successful. Now I have a company that exports foliage to Europe and provides jobs for many people.”

The collaboration with Adomex began a few years ago when Felipe had the opportunity to export his foliage to the Netherlands. “Adomex saw the quality of our Lilygrass and became interested. Their buyers decided to visit us, get to know our company, and purchase the product directly. That was truly a blessing for Plantas de mi Tierra.”

Sustainability

The nursery operates with a focus on sustainability. By using environmentally friendly methods, the ecosystem remains balanced, and the quality stays high. “The health of the plants is paramount. We work with careful selection and good fertilizers, paying attention to every detail.”

For Adomex, the collaboration means a stable supply of high-quality Lilygrass. “We work every day with love for the plant and for nature,” concludes Felipe. “Our Lilygrass is grown with care, and it shows in every leaf.”

